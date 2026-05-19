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Court to Frame Charges on May 26 in Zubeen Garg Death Case

The fast-track court reserved its order on Shekharjyoti Goswami’s bail plea in the Zubeen Garg death case till May 28, while charges will be framed on May 26.
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Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The fast-track court today completed the hearing of the bail plea of one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, Shekharjyoti Goswami. The court, however, kept its order reserved. It will issue the order on May 28, 2026. Earlier, the court rejected the bail pleas of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma in connection with the case. Advocate Pradipta Talukdar said that May 26 is a crucial date in the case, as the court will frame charges on that day.

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