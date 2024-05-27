Assam: Training programme for rice millers held in Gauripur

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: A training programme for rice millers on the quality production of fortified rice was organised by Assam Food and Civil Supply Corporation in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme and the Department of Economics and Extension Service Cell, P.B. College, Gauripur, on Sunday.

Rice millers from Dhubri and South Salmara districts attended the training programme.

The millers providing rice under the food safety schemes are an important stakeholder in this initiative, and this training programme would help the rice millers in the districts build and enhance their capacity.

A welcome address was delivered by the procurement officer, Mr. Mobinul Islam, from Guwahati, where Mr. Islam briefly discussed the objectives of the meeting. He said that the aim of training is to motivate the millers for fortified rice blending as well as QA/QC aspects.

The programme finally started with the inaugural speech by Dhubri Additional District Commissioner, Mr. Jagadish Brahma, followed by the Principal of P.B. College, Mr. Kalyan Das, who delivered his speech. In her speech, senior Programme Associate UN World Food Programme, Ms. Gitashree Phukan, conducted the session and provided the rice millers with complete information regarding the process of fortifying rice and its need in Assam.

Phukan further emphasised the importance of maintaining QA/QC protocol and also discussed the preservation norms of FRK, as the Government of India is committed to scaling up fortified rice in all the food-based safety nets throughout the country with the support of state governments.

She presented the whole process of the working of machines, packaging, labelling, and storage of FR with the help of PPT presentations, pictures, and videos. Phukan also highlighted the adverse effects of not maintaining the ratio of blending FR. The programme was attended by 40–50 rice nillers from Dhubri and South Salmara districts.

After the technical session, an assessment test was also conducted among the rice millers to assess their knowledge that they had acquired through the training. The programme finally ended with a vote of thanks by Hasib Md. Iqbal, coordinator of the of the extension service cell at P.B. College.

Also Read: Assam: Distribution of agricultural farm machineries and training session on Systematic Rice Intensification conducted in Tezpur (sentinelassam.com)