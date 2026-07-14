Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, Four Injured in IED Blast on Convoy in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima

Kohima: One Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others were injured after a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Monday, officials said.

Officials in Kohima said that the IED blast struck a vehicle, which was part of a convoy of Assam Rifles vehicles near Sukhovi in Chumoukedima district on Monday afternoon.

The injured Assam Rifles personnel were immediately shifted to a government hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known. The explosion took place near Sukhovi, where the Assam Rifles has a training centre.

According to officials, the paramilitary personnel were travelling in a convoy through the area when the IED exploded, causing extensive damage to one of the vehicles.

Following the blast, security forces launched a massive search operation in and around the area to track down those responsible for the attack. Additional security personnel were rushed to the site, and the entire area was cordoned off as part of the operation.

The exact nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be officially confirmed. Investigators are examining whether the explosive device was planted on the roadside and detonated remotely.

Further details are awaited.

The IED blast in Nagaland occurred eight days after two Assam Rifles personnel were killed when suspected Naga armed militants ambushed an Assam Rifles vehicle at Nungshang Kong along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in the trouble-torn Ukhrul district of neighbouring Manipur on July 6.

The killing of the two Assam Rifles personnel -- Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh -- had triggered widespread condemnation from various quarters.

Massive joint operations by the Central and Manipur security forces are still underway to track down those responsible for the deadly ambush.

Meanwhile, the dominant Naga insurgent group, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), denied any involvement in the Manipur ambush, asserting that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement signed with the Central government and to the ongoing Indo-Naga peace process.

In a statement issued after the July 6 attack, the NSCN-IM categorically said that it was "neither involved in nor had any knowledge of the said incident".

"The organisation remains firmly committed to the Ceasefire Agreement with the Government of India and continues to uphold its responsibilities under the agreed ground rules. The NSCN reiterates that it shall never resort to any action that could undermine, derail or sabotage the ongoing Indo-Naga political negotiations," the statement had said. (IANS)

Also Read: Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report on Ram Temple Trust Donation Probe, Issues Notice to Trust