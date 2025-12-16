Assam Rifles Organises Medical Camp in Manipur’s Kakching District

Kakching: Reinforcing its role beyond security duties, Assam Rifles organised a specialist medical camp at Pallel Garrison in Kakching district of Manipur, extending much-needed healthcare support to civilians in a remote and underserved region.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X on Tuesday, Assam rifles said that the camp, conducted with the support of specialist doctors from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), offered consultations in ophthalmology, general medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, dentistry, and orthopaedics.
The initiative ensured access to both routine and specialised medical care for local residents.
It further said that health screenings, medical counselling, treatment guidance and free medicines were provided during the camp, with support from the SHAURYA HDFC Life Initiative.
" A total of 250 beneficiaries, including 180 civilians and 70 Assam Rifles personnel with their families, availed the complimentary services. Free health screenings, counselling, treatment advice and medicines—sponsored under the SHAURYA HDFC Life Initiative—were provided".
The programme aimed to bridge healthcare gaps in remote areas, promote preventive health awareness and strengthen trust between security forces and local communities.