"Politically Motivated", Assam CM Slams Opposition Remarks on Chargesheet in Zubeen's Case

Barpeta: While addressing a public programme in Barpeta during the distribution of financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to over 20,000 women entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly responded to recent remarks made by opposition leaders, firmly rejecting their criticism and questioning their political credibility.

Reacting to opposition comments describing the charge sheet related to Zubeen Garg as “weak,” the Chief Minister said such statements were politically motivated and lacked substance. He asserted that legal processes are being followed strictly and that the government does not interfere in investigations. “Those who question the strength of a charge sheet should first understand the law,” Sarma remarked.

Responding to challenges thrown by Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, the Chief Minister took a sharp dig, questioning Gogoi’s political standing. “Who is Akhil Gogoi? How many MLAs does he have? How big is his party? What has he actually done for Assam?” Sarma asked, adding that certain leaders make contradictory statements from time to time only to stay in the limelight.

The Chief Minister also spoke on broader political issues, including the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to Assam on December 20. He said the Prime Minister’s visit reflects the Centre’s continued focus on Assam’s development and progress. Sarma added that the BJP remains fully prepared for the forthcoming Assembly elections and will contest with confidence, highlighting its work across sectors such as infrastructure, welfare, and women’s empowerment.

Speaking at the same event, CM Sarma reiterated that development remains the government’s top priority and that political distractions will not derail Assam’s growth journey. “While some are busy making statements, our government is busy delivering results on the ground,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came amid a charged political atmosphere, but he maintained that the BJP’s focus remains on governance, welfare schemes, and strengthening Assam’s future.