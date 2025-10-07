Assam: Riflewoman Laxmi Wins Bronze at BFI Elite Women’s Boxing Championship 2025

Her success not only marks a personal milestone but also serves as a testament to the strength and spirit of Assam Rifles personnel, who continue to excel in both service and sport. The Force proudly celebrated her achievement, acknowledging her as a beacon of inspiration for young athletes and fellow soldiers across the country.

“Laxmi’s dedication reflects the core values of Assam Rifles courage, commitment, and honour,” said an official statement.

As she stood on the podium with the bronze medal, Laxmi carried more than just a title she carried the hopes, pride, and dreams of a Force and a nation that believes in rising through discipline and passion.