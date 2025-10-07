Meghalaya Minister Calls for Fast-Tracking Second Phase of Border Talks with Assam

Guwahati: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Sosthenes Sohtun has called for accelerating the second phase of border negotiations between Meghalaya and Assam, citing the need to address long-standing concerns of residents living in border regions.

Speaking today, Sohtun, who is also a member of the regional committee, said discussions are underway to expedite the process for a peaceful and permanent resolution.

“We are in the second phase of border talks. I discussed with the regional committee chairman the possibility of expediting this phase so that all doubts of citizens residing on the border can be cleared. People there wish to live peacefully without any disturbances,” Sohtun said.

The Meghalaya-Assam border dispute, which spans decades, involves 12 contested areas. In March 2022, both states signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) resolving six of these.

The current phase focuses on settling the remaining six are Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur. In June this year, Chief Ministers Conrad K. Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma met to review progress and discuss collaborative initiatives, including a multi-purpose irrigation and hydroelectric project.

Meanwhile, efforts continue on the ground, with both governments installing boundary pillars in the Hahim area, signalling a step forward in addressing one of Northeast India’s most persistent inter-state disputes.