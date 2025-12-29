Assam: River Embankment Construction Launched in Newajeshpur to Curb Erosion

South Salmara–Mankachar: In an effort to combat severe riverbank erosion caused by the Brahmaputra, residents of Newajeshpur village under Malir Alga Gaon Panchayat in South Salmara–Mankachar district on Monday formally launched the construction of a river embankment using boulder spurs. The initiative has been undertaken entirely with public donations and community participation.

The construction work began near the Mathauri area of Newajeshpur, where large sections of land have remained vulnerable to erosion for years. Due to continuous and aggressive erosion by the Brahmaputra, thousands of bighas of agricultural land, along with houses and several government and non-government establishments, have already been washed away in this region.

With no immediate large-scale protection measures in place, local residents decided to take the initiative themselves. Pooling money from their own pockets, villagers came together to start the boulder spur work as a preventive measure to protect what remains of their land and settlements from further damage.

The presence of hundreds of people from nearby areas were witnessed during the inauguration. Locals offered prayers for the success of the project and expressed hope that the embankment would help reduce erosion and safeguard their livelihoods. The work officially commenced amid collective participation and support from the community.

Residents stated that the project reflects the unity and determination of the people, who were left with no option but to act on their own to protect their future. They also emphasised that without timely intervention, more villages and farmlands could face the threat of submergence.

The people of the area have appealed to residents across South Salmara–Mankachar district to extend financial and moral support to help complete the embankment work. They mentioned that collective cooperation is essential to ensure long-term protection against the Brahmaputra’s erosion and to save the region from further loss.