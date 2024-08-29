Assam: Royal Bengal Tiger Carries Away Staff of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In quite a tragic incident in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR), a Royal Bengal Tiger this evening overpowered a staff of the Park and took away him inside the thick forest cover. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at about 5.20 pm near Bilpar Anti Poaching Camp on the northern part of the Park.

The ill fated staff of the Park has been identified as Home Guard jawan Dhan Moni Deka of Mangaldai. According to the information, Dhan Moni Deka along with another armed staff was carrying out patrolling duty in the area on foot and all of a sudden a Royal Bengal Tiger jumped upon him and carried him away in to thick forest cover. The Park authority has promptly launched vigorous search operation to rescue the Home Guard jawan Dhan Moni Deka alive, but is yet to trace him till this evening.

