Assam: Rs 1000 for state employees under Year of Books scheme from Nov 1

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has officially announced that state government employees will get a grant of Rs 1000 under its flagship initiative to declare 2025 as the "Year of Books", starting from November 1. The scheme, first proposed in the Finance Minister's Budget Speech for FY 2025-26, aims to promote reading habits and literary culture across the state.

According to a notification, all financial sanctions under this scheme will be exempted from obtaining concurrence of the Finance Department for the current financial year to ensure smooth implementation. The department has also designated the related Head of Account as a Global Head, enabling all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to issue financial sanctions without requiring separate budget allotments.

As part of the initiative, the government has decided to grant Rs 1,000 to each government employee in their November salary, specifically for the purchase of books. With nearly four lakh employees on the rolls, the scheme is expected to involve an expenditure of around Rs 40 crore.

The "Year of Books" celebrates knowledge, creativity, and learning, encouraging citizens to rediscover the joy of reading and support Assam's literary ecosystem.

