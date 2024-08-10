Assam: Rs 115-crore drugs seized, four arrested in Karimganj

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An STF operation in Karimganj on Friday led to the seizure of drugs worth Rs 115 crore and the arrest of four persons. In a joint operation of STF and Karimganj police, led by IG Parthasarathi Mahanta and Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das, a huge quantity of drugs was seized at Karimganj Bypass Puwamara, under Karimganj Police Station, at around 3.30 pm on Friday. The team recovered 3.5 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin concealed in a secret chamber of a twelve-wheeler truck bearing registration no. NL-01-AC-4764. The arrested persons were Noimul Haque, Fuzail Ahmed, Atikur Rahman (driver), and Jagjit Debbarma (co-driver).

Also read: Assam: Special Task Force cracks down on drug trafficking in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)