A correspondent

Silchar: Based on the input, the Cachar Police recovered a consignment of narcotic substances worth Rs 2 crore in Sonai on Tuesday. The Cachar SP, Nomal Mahatta, said they apprehended Abdul Hassan Laskar, 20, at Natun Bazaar Sonai Police Station while he was carrying a bag.

Also Read: Crackdown on drug hideout, one arrested with heroin in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)