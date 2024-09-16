Assam: Rs 674-crore DoNER package for state under consideration

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has projects worth Rs 674 crore as part of the special development packages of Assam currently under consideration. DoNER approves the funds for implementation of special development packages of Assam in six schedule areas of the state under the jurisdiction of BTR, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and NC Hills Autonomous Council.

Recently, the 48th meeting of the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EMIC) for special development packages of Assam was held under the chairmanship of the DoNER secretary Chanchal Kumar. Representatives of the Assam and BTR governments, NITI Aayog, MHA, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), NEC, etc. were present at the meeting. The committee held discussion on 17 projects to be implemented in BTR. Comments were compulsorily sought from the stakeholders of the projects, like NITI Aayog, Union Ministries, etc. After receiving comments from the stakeholders within their allotted time, the next meeting of the EIMC will be held where the comments will be discussed and the fate of the projects will be finalized.

According to a office memorandum of DoNER dated September 9, 2024, the projects that will be up for discussion in the next EIMC meeting are-construction of Institute of Hotel Management & Tourism at Chirang at a cost of Rs.46.61 crore; construction of Bodoland (BTC) Territorial Region Sports Academy at Udalgiri District at Rs.184.83 cr; construction of Bodoland Movement (BTC) Memorial Museum at Salbari in Baksa at a cost of Rs.20.00 cr; setting up of a Food Processing Plant with cold storage facilities at Goladangi in Kokrajhar District with Rs.46.90 cr; a Food processing plant with cold storage facilities at Lalpool, Udalguri District worth Rs.43.07 cr; another Food processing plant with cold storage facility at Nakuchi, Baksa District at Rs.49.36 cr; construction of Institute of Livelihood Management at Tangla in Udalguri with Rs.25 cr; establishment of a Training, production and marketing centre for Handloom & Textile products at Haltugaon in Kokrajhar District with a cost of Rs.30.21 cr; also a Training, production and marketing centre for Handloom & Textile product at Udhiyaguri, Baksa District with Rs.31.26 cr; along with development of Bamboo Nursery cum production and processing centre at Aie Powali in Chirang District and Khayerghutu in Kokrajhar District at a cost of Rs.32.33 cr.

The EIMC meeting also paved the way for the identification of 7 places for promotion of Eco Tourism industry. The 7 places identified for eco-tourism promotion are Manas National Park at a cost of Rs. 25.00 Cr; Bornodi (Bogamati) at Rs. 35.00 Cr; Chakrashila (Baokhungri) at Rs. 20.00 Cr;. Bhairabkunda at Rs. 20.00 Cr; Kachugaon (Raimona) with Rs. 20.00 Cr; Diplai Lake & Dhir Beel costing Rs. 20.00 Cr; and Sareswar Lake (Gurudham, Kazigaon) with a cost of Rs. 25.00 Cr.

Also Read: DoNER asks Northeast states to take corrective steps on delayed projects (sentinelassam.com)