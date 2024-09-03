DoNER asks Northeast states to take corrective steps on delayed projects

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) has expressed concern about the delayed projects in the NE states under the schemes of DoNER or the North Eastern Council (NEC).

DoNER has now instructed all states to speed up inspection of the ongoing projects and to take corrective measures in all delayed projects within the next 6 months.

Regarding this, DoNER has issued letters to all chief secretaries of the 8 states of the NE region.

“Inspection has to be speeded up for ongoing projects. In the next 6 months, all delayed projects must be inspected, and corrective action is to be taken by the States and Implementing Agency,” the letter says.

It also instructed all states and implementing agencies to ensure that there is a “proper display board indicating the name of the scheme and the name of the Ministry/North Eastern Council prominently on the site.

Moreover, “Social Impact Analysis has to be taken up prominently and quantified,” the letter added.

Also that, “In Agri and allied sector projects, wherever applicable, market linkages should be properly established and monitored.”

The letter directed all the state governments to implement the recommendations, seeking an early response in the matter.

Currently, there are 1174 ongoing projects of DoNER with an approved cost of Rs 19204.62 crore being implemented in the NE states. There are 64 projects under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads), 448 projects under NESIDS (OTRI), 587 projects under the NEC, 29 projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North-East Region (PM-DevINE), and 46 projects under special packages.

Of the 1174 schemes of DoNER, 331 projects with an approved cost of Rs 6282.34 crore are being implemented in Assam.

