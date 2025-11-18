Assam: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Guwahati today. He is on a three-day visit to the state as part of the Sangh’s 100th year celebrations. He went straight to the Sangh’s state headquarters from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport. On Tuesday, he will address eminent personalities, including editors, intellectuals, writers, scholars and industrialists in Guwahati. On November 19, he will address a yuva sanmilan at Sudarshanalaya. He will leave for Manipur later.

