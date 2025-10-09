Assam: Sadou Asom Gosai Samaj Expels Shyamkanu Mahanta

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant development, the Sadou Asom Gosai Samaj has announced the expulsion of Shyamkanu Mahanta, son of the late Leela Mahanta and Nirupama Mahanta of Sri Sri Borkhat Par Satra in Sivasagar, along with his family. Shyamkanu is the organiser of the Northeast Festival, and he has raised a lot of ire over Zubeen Garg’s unusual death in Singapore.

The organisation, in a statement, alleged that Shyamkanu Mahanta was among the prime conspirators in the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The Samaj stated that the decision followed widespread community outrage and growing resentment over the alleged involvement of Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The Samaj also expelled Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta, daughter of former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and Shyamkanu’s niece, and her family for a controversial video released by her during the Bihu festival. The organisation claimed that the video was “unacceptable under any circumstances” and amounted to a violation of Assamese cultural and moral values.

