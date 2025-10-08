Demow youth detained for posting photos of Shyamkanu Mahanta with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Dipjyoti Gogoi, an inhabitant of Thowra Doul near Demow, was detained by Demow police on Sunday afternoon. According to information received, Gogoi, on his Facebook page, had been demanding justice for Zubeen Garg and shared a post where two police officers are seen with Shyamkanu Mahanta, and another post where Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is seen with Mahanta in a helicopter. He was detained after these posts.

According to sources, Dipjyoti Gogoi was summoned by the Demow police station on Sunday at 2 pm and after 20 hours of detention, released after a medical check-up at 11 am on Monday. No case was registered against him.

After his release from the Demow police station, Dipjyoti Gogoi told the media that both the mentioned Facebook posts were deleted from his account before his release.

