Assam: SAKP Urges CM to Release Pending DA and Arrears Before Diwali

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has demanded immediate release of the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) effective from July 1, 2026, alongside all accumulated arrears in a single, upfront installment prior to Diwali.

In a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the SAKP stated that releasing the enhanced DA and lump-sum arrears ahead of Diwali would serve as a boost for thousands of families.

Noting that the Central government has already greenlit the July 2026 DA hike for its employees, the Parishad urged the Chief Minister to instruct the Finance Department to fast-track the sanction, stated an SAKP press release.

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