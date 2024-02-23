Assam: Sale of hazardous pesticide on government’s radar

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Agriculture Department is cracking the whip on the use and sale of the pesticide Monocrotophos, especially against its use in tea plantations and vegetables because it is considered to be a health hazard for humans.

Although the health hazards of this pesticide are known to many, it is still being used by farmers. So, the Directorate of Agriculture has now issued instructions to district agriculture officers to strictly monitor the sale of Monocrotophos by dealers and retailers.

The instructions issued by the Agriculture Directorate say that: every shop must inform the department about their monthly stock of the pesticide by the 5th of every month; details of the purchaser must be properly maintained in a register, such as name, address, mobile number, quantity sold, etc.; the sale of Monocrotophos in bulk to any farmer is not allowed; the retailers must display in front of their shops that Monocroptophos is stopped for use in vegetables and not allowed for use in tea plantations.

The Directorate also warned retailers of punitive measures-that strict action will be initiated against those who do not comply with the instructions. All agriculture development officers have been instructed to strictly monitor the pesticide dealers and retailers on a regular basis and also to take steps to sensitize all vegetable and small tea growers against the use of Monocrotophos.

Sources said that a section of vegetable farmers and small tea growers use this pesticide because it is comparatively cheaper. They may also not be aware of its side effects and the hazards to the health of consumers.

A delegation from the Northeast Tea Association recently met the Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister, apprising them about the danger posed by this particular pesticide and urging them to stop its sale.

It should be mentioned here that the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation have categorized Monocrotophos as 'highly hazardous.'

The number of small tea growers in the state is 1.25 lakh, and they cultivate tea on land measuring 1.17 lakh hectares. In the last three years, they produced 300 million kg of tea annually, on average.

