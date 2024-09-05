Assam: Sample Survey Completed for Resolving Assam-Arunachal Border Issue

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Survey of India (SoI) has completed a sample survey in Sonitpur district on the basis of an MoU signed by the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments for resolving the border issue between the two neighbouring states.

There was a long-pending border dispute between the states of Assam and Arunachal, and many incidents of human conflict happened following the establishment of government institutions by the Arunachal government within the territory of Assam.

After Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed the office of the chief minister, the Assam government mooted a policy of out-of-court settlements with states with which border issues persisted. Accordingly, regional committees were formed by the states of Assam, Arunachal, and Meghalaya to root out these problems amicably.

After the formation of regional committees by Assam and Arunachal headed by ministers of the two states, several field visits were done in disputed areas along the inter-state border. A total of 123 villages was the subject of discussion by the committees. Of these, the issues pertaining to 71 villages were resolved. On April 20, 2023, the MoU on these 71 villages was signed by representatives of the two governments, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On the remaining 52 villages, the two sides agreed to hold discussions later.

Following the signing of the MoU, a realignment of the border in the 71 villages was necessitated. The responsibility for mapping the border between the two states in these areas devolved on the Survey of India. Accordingly, the SoI conducted a sample survey in the inter-state border areas in the Sonitpur district of Assam, and it was completed in the presence of government representatives of the two states.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said, “So far, we have signed two MoUs, one with Arunachal Pradesh and another with Meghalaya, to resolve the border disputes that were pending for a long time. Our Chief Minister is very keen to resolve the border issues amicably. So, we have decided that we will try to resolve the pending issues in the remaining border villages sooner than later.”

Assam shares 804.4 km of interstate border with Arunachal. Way back in 1989, the Assam government had filed a petition before the Supreme Court regarding the border dispute.

The Survey of India (SoI) is the country’s primary mapping agency and has many functions, including mapping, as the SoI’s primary role is to prepare up-to-date topographical maps of India. The SoI also produces geographical maps and aeronautical charts; it also conducts surveys, including topographical and development surveys; surveys of forests, cantonments, and large cities, etc.

