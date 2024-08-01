Assam: Minister Atul Bora inaugurates pork-processing project in Khanapara

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A new pork processing project at the Assam Livestock Poultry Corporation was inaugurated in Khanapara by State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora on Wednesday. The facility aims to supply healthy pork and various products, processing up to 100 pigs daily. This is the second pork processing project in the public sector undertaken by the Assam Livestock Poultry Corporation.

Inaugurating the project, Minister Atul Bora said that the livestock sector is the most promising sector in the state. “The new generation of young people has become self-reliant by getting involved in this field. There is a huge demand for milk, eggs, meat, etc. in the state, but the production is not in proportion. There is a huge market, and all those interested in animal husbandry should come forward and take advantage of the government schemes. The Chief Minister has been focusing on increasing the production of milk, eggs, meat, etc. in the state and making efforts to make the youth self-reliant. Special schemes have been adopted for egg production and pig production through flagship schemes,” he said.

Minister Bora added that traditional poultry, goat, pig, and dairy production systems are still prevalent in rural areas of the state. The government has taken steps to promote this system in an organized manner. Also, measures have been taken to empower the younger generation as well as women through such schemes, he said.

Speaking at the function, chairman of the corporation, Manoj Saikia, said that the pork processing project will prevent people from selling pork in unhygienic condition. He said the corporation is already constructing farms for pig production on a large scale in Golaghat and Sivasagar districts. He said the corporation has been able to make continuous profits due to the operation of such projects. The corporation has provided training in animal husbandry to about 21,000 youths in the past, and about 8,000 of them have become self-employed. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Manish Thakur, secretary Abhijit Barua, managing director of the corporation Anil Chandra Deuri, and others.

