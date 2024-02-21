Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveils waterway projects worth Rs 308 crore

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, launched a major push for the development of waterways, unveiling projects worth Rs 308 crore for the north-eastern region at Pandu Ghat in Guwahati today. The event was simultaneously held at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh, Badarpur in Karimganj, the IWAI port in Dhubri, and Sonamura in Tripura.

Sonowal virtually inaugurated a passenger-cum-cargo terminal at Bogibeel near Dibrugarh, an Inland Water Transport Terminal at Sonamura in Tripura, and upgraded terminals at Karimganj and Badarpur in Assam from Pandu. The terminal will play a pivotal role in rejuvenating IWT in the region for both cargo and passenger movement, paving the way for the growth of trade and commerce.

The minister also laid the foundation stones for the construction of the Customs Immigration Office in Dhubri as well as the compound wall for the IWAI Jogighopa terminal. The newly inaugurated Bogibeel terminal is being built with an investment of nearly Rs 50 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our rich and complex web of waterways is being developed with major projects launched here today. Modi Ki Guarantee is powering the waterways of the Northeast towards Viksit Bharat. The terminals at Bogibeel will act as a catalyst for economic development in the region, further amplifying trade opportunities for upper Assam as well as Arunachal Pradesh. The Sonamura terminal in Tripura will further trans-boundary trade between India and Bangladesh. The Karimganj and Badarpur terminals will also power trade opportunities.”

Announcing new major initiatives for the development of waterways in the region, she said, “It gives me immense pleasure to share with all of you that we have decided to deploy six tourist jetties on the National Waterways 2, i.e., the River Brahmaputra. We have also decided to deploy two electric hybrid catamaran at Guwahati, which will ease passenger commutes between the two banks along the Brahmaputra. Towards achieving Modiji’s vision of a powerful North East region, I am happy to share that the Dredging Corporation of India will commence dredging operations in the North East region. These initiatives will power our waterways towards transforming the North East to become the powerhouse of India’s growth story towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, a vision of Narendra Modiji.”

Elaborating on the scope of work proposed to be done for the strengthening of waterways, Sonowal said, “The Union Cabinet recently approved the signing of the BIMSTEC Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation. This agreement, in the spirit of our Neighbourhood First Policy, will herald seamless movement of water-borne cargo amongst the seven BIMSTEC countries. This agreement will result in enhanced trade and commerce, reduced logistic costs as a result of the removal of administrative and procedural delays, an increase in manufacturing, and enhanced employment opportunities.”

Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Assam ministers Parimal Suklabaidya and Keshab Mahanta, Tripura Minister Sushanta Choudhury, IWAI chairman Vijay Kumar, and several MLAs were present on the occasion.

