Assam saw surge in digital registration of FIRs in 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam has witnessed a rise in digital registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) in 2025, in contrast to the negative growth in 2024. The digital registration of FIRs is done through State Citizen Portals and then replicated in near real-time through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) at the National Data Centre, which enables the complainant to track the status of action taken on their lodged complaints.

According to CCTNS statistics at the National Data Centre, a total of 44,202 FIRs were registered digitally in Assam in 2025.

The data, first recorded at the State Citizen Portal of Assam, also reveals that a total of 57,474 FIRs were registered digitally in 2023. The figure dropped to 36,231 in 2024 before rising to 44,202 in 2025, an increase of 22%.

As of February 1, 2026, all 335 police stations in Assam are equipped with CCTNS, providing them with the facility to search information related to crime, criminals and property at the National Data Centre.

CCTNS has enabled all police stations to digitize police related process, including FIRs, charge sheets, etc., by entering data in the CCTNS application hosted at State Data Centres in the respective States/UTs. The data is then replicated in near real-time at the National Data Centre. All States/UTs are using standardized Integrated Investigation Forms for entering information in the CCTNS application, leading to country-wide standardization of data format in CCTNS. Master codes have also been provided to uniquely identify state, district, police station, acts & sections, etc. to ensure all law enforcement agencies use standard codes.

The CCTNS was conceptualized by the Ministry of Home Affairs in detailed consultation with all stakeholders and has been implemented as a Mission Mode Project (MMP) since 2009.

CCTNS aims at creating a comprehensive and integrated system for enhancing the efficiency and effective policing at all levels and especially at the police station level through adoption of principles of e-governance and creation of a nationwide networked infrastructure for the evolution of an IT-enabled state-of-the-art tracking system around “investigation of crime and detection of criminals” in real time, which is a critical requirement in the context of the present-day internal security scenario.

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