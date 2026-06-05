Assam schools see only 51.66% attendance against 80% norm, Dhubri worst and Dibrugarh best performer

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Despite repeated reminders to all heads of government and provincialised institutions, from Lower Primary Schools to Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary Schools across the state, to ensure a minimum student attendance of 80%, student attendance is still a matter of concern. According to official data for June 3, 2026, student attendance in government/provincialised schools across Assam remained dismal, with only 51.66 per cent of enrolled students attending classes.

Out of a total enrolment of 47,46,665 students, only 24,52,331 attended their schools in the state.

Among the districts, Dhubri recorded the lowest attendance at 41.15 per cent, followed by Barpeta (41.72%), Goalpara (43.73%), Nagaon (45.12%) and Morigaon (46.75%). Several other districts in Lower Assam also reported attendance levels below the state average of 51.66 per cent, as on June 3, 2026.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh emerged as the best-performing district with an attendance rate of 71.55 per cent, followed by Sivasagar (67.88%), Majuli (66.35%), Golaghat (62.73%), and Charaideo (61.66%).

The attendance rate in Kamrup Metro stood below the state average at 49.39 per cent, with districts such as Cachar (47.28), Dhemaji (47.95%), Darrang (48.31%), Hojai (48.37%), and South Salamara-Mankachar (48.58%) performing even worse.

Some districts like Lakhimpur (55.10%), Baksa (55.34%), Karbi Anglong (56.89%), Nalbari (57.75%), Hailakandi (58.33%), Jorhat (58.37%) and Tinsukia (59.73%) recorded relatively better attendance.

The data highlights significant regional disparities in school attendance and underscores the need for targeted measures to improve student participation, particularly in districts where attendance remains below 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Education department officials are closely monitoring attendance trends as schools resume regular academic activities. Factors such as seasonal weather conditions, with an abnormal rise in temperatures, and transportation challenges are believed to have contributed to the low turnout in most of the districts.

Earlier, all Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs) and Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) were directed to maintain strict vigilance over the daily attendance of students and monitor the attendance status of schools under their jurisdiction. They were directed to take necessary measures to ensure that every school achieves the attendance target as stipulated by Samagra Shiksha, Assam.

The department warned that any lapse in monitoring or implementation of these instructions will be viewed seriously, and appropriate action may be initiated against the responsible officials.

Nalbari education department introduces strict attendance and punctuality rules for school staff

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