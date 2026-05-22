Nalbari education department introduces strict attendance and punctuality rules for school staff

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) of Nalbari has issued a strict directive making punctual attendance mandatory for all teachers and employees working under the Elementary Education Department in the district. The move comes following reports that several staff members were arriving late to schools and leaving before the stipulated school hours without prior permission.

In an official order issued by District Elementary Education Officer Ratul Kumar Das, it was stated that such negligence and indiscipline were adversely affecting the academic environment and smooth functioning of schools.

The directive also makes it compulsory for all teachers and employees to record their attendance in the Siksha Setu portal within the stipulated time every day.

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