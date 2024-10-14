Assam: Schools urged to observe ten-day bagless period in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Schools in the state have been asked to implement a 10-day bagless period for students of Classes VI to VIII, aligning with the broader goals of the National Education Policy 2020 regarding holistic and experiential learning.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has written to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) about the implementation of a 10-day bagless period for students during Classes VI to VIII. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends that all such students will participate in a 10-day bagless period where they interact with local vocational experts, participate in activities involving arts, quizzes, sports, and vocational crafts, as well as be taken on exposure visits.

The SCERT, in turn, has issued a directive to all Inspectors of Schools, District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), District Mission Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), and Block Elementary Education Officers in this regard.

According to the NCERT communiqué, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends that all students will participate in a 10-day bagless period sometime during Classes VI to VIII where they will interact with local vocational experts such as carpenters, gardeners, potters, artists, etc. Bagless days will be encouraged throughout the year to various types of enrichment activities involving arts, quizzes, sports, and vocational crafts. Children will be given periodic exposure to activities outside school through visits to places and monuments of historical, cultural, and tourist importance, meeting local artists and craftsmen, and visits to higher educational institutions in their village, Tehsil, district, and state.

As per the recommendation of NEP 2020, NCERT has developed guidelines for the implementation of 10 bagless days in schools. These guidelines are to make learning at school an experiential, joyful, and stress-free experience for students.

The concept of bagless days is designed to encourage students to engage in more hands-on and interactive learning activities. Without the burden of their bags, students can freely participate in various fun and educational activities such as art, music, sports, and vocational crafts like carpentry, gardening, pottery making, and many more. These activities not only make learning more enjoyable but also help students develop practical skills, interests, and talents.

The Bagless Days initiative aligns with the broader goals of the National Education Policy 2020 regarding holistic and experiential learning. The policy encourages schools to move away from rote memorization and focus more on developing critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. By incorporating hands-on activities and real-world experiences into the curriculum, schools can provide a more well-rounded education that prepares students for the challenges of the future, according to NEP 2020.

Under the NCERT guidelines, students may visit historical monuments, cultural sites, craft centres, places of tourist interest, and many more. They can meet local artists and craftsmen, which can broaden their understanding of different concepts and traditions and help them appreciate the importance of preserving heritage. More importantly, it helps to inculcate a love for going to school every day. When students enjoy their school experience, they are more likely to be motivated to learn and to develop a lifelong love for education.

NCERT stated that the guidelines should be circulated to all schools in the state for implementation. It also recommended that SCERT of the state may translate the guidelines and appropriately incorporate the guidelines as a component of the school curriculum.

