Assam Scientist Ananta Borgohain Elevated to Outstanding Scientist at BARC

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SIVASAGAR: In a moment of pride for Assam, eminent nuclear scientist Dr Ananta Borgohain has been promoted to the prestigious rank of Outstanding Scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai - one of India's premier nuclear research institutions under the Department of Atomic Energy.

A native of Demow in Assam's Sivasagar district, Dr Borgohain has earned national recognition for his contributions to advanced nuclear reactor technologies and high-temperature thermal-hydraulics. His elevation reflects distinguished scientific achievement, leadership in research, and a sustained contribution to India's strategic nuclear programme.

An alumnus of Assam Engineering College with a postgraduate degree from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Dr Borgohain joined BARC as a scientific officer in 1998. Over the years, he has played a significant role in designing and developing advanced reactor systems, including compact high-temperature reactors and molten salt reactor technologies, while also contributing to high-temperature coolant systems and specialised experimental facilities for nuclear reactor research.

He further strengthened his academic credentials with a Ph.D. from the Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), a deemed university under the Department of Atomic Energy. His doctoral research on advanced thermal-hydraulics and high-temperature heat transfer - fields with significant applications in the design and safety of next-generation reactors - has contributed to indigenous technologies for India's advanced nuclear energy programme and has been published in several reputed scientific journals and international conferences.

Dr. Borgohain's work has previously been recognised by the Department of Atomic Energy through the Scientific and Technical Excellence Award, which honours his innovations in reactor technology.

The promotion has been warmly welcomed by academicians, scientists, and well-wishers across Assam.

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