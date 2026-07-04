Assam: Dr Manobjyoti Bordoloi ranked among world’s top 5% scientists

GUWAHATI: Professor (Dr.) Manobjyoti Bordoloi has been recognised among the world’s top 5% scientists in the 2025 SciRank Global Registry, which ranks more than one crore active researchers from over 150 countries based on their contributions to scientific knowledge.

Born in Torajan Sonari Gaon, Jorhat, Prof. Bordoloi completed his schooling at Balya Bhavan, Jorhat, graduated from JB College under Dibrugarh University, earned his MSc from Gauhati University, and obtained his PhD from RRL, Jorhat, in 1988.

He served at the North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, rising from CSIR-NET JRF to Scientist G. He has also been a professor at AcSIR, Central University of Assam, Silchar, and Cotton University, Guwahati, where he served as Dean of the Faculty of Physical, Chemical and Mathematical Sciences.

Prof. Bordoloi has authored over 100 research papers, one book, 10 book chapters, and holds 35 patents, including four US patents and eight international PCT patents. His research focuses on natural products chemistry, bioactive compounds, drug intermediates, and synthetic organic chemistry. He has successfully completed 20 national research projects and one Indo-Vietnam international collaborative project.

His distinguished career has earned him several honours, including the CSIR National Young Scientist Award (1995), CSIR National Technology Award (2013), Professor Harish Chandra Goswami Memorial Fellowship (2018), and the Senior Scientist Award (2024) from the Microbiologists Society of India.

This information was stated in a press release.

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