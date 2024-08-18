Assam: SEBA asked schools to hold Aadhaar camps in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has asked the principals and headmasters of schools to hold Aadhaar camps in their schools so as to ensure students of the age groups 5-7 years and 15-17 years carry Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) as well as linking of mobile number to Aadhaar. The SEBA has asked the heads of its affiliated schools to complete it by September 10, 2024.

The move is to avoid inconvenience to the Aadhaar holders, especially the students, who may require their Aadhaar to appear in various competitive examinations. This is consequent upon the decision taken by various competitive and entrance examination bodies at the national level. The need for submission of examination forms using an updated Aadhaar linked to a mobile number has been raised, and therefore an updated Aadhaar is of paramount importance for students in pursuit of their studies and careers.

The SEBA said that in the recent past, a number of NEET, JEE, and CUET aspirants had to face issues in submitting the application forms due to non-updation of their biometrics.

Aadhaar updation of students is underway throughout India.

