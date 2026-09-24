Assam: Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge Work to Begin in October

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The works of the second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge Project over the Brahmaputra will start in October. With the substantial progress of the preparatory works, the project is now entering the execution phase. Larsen and Tubro (L&T) will execute the project.

The second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge between Agthori and Kamakhya stations is set to become a major addition to Assam's transportation infrastructure. The existing Saraighat Bridge was completed in September 1962, with the first engine crossing it on 23 September 1962. For more than six decades, it has served as a vital link between the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra and as an important gateway to the Northeast.

In 2024, the Ministry of Railways sanctioned the 7.20 km railway-doubling project between Agthori and Kamakhya stations. The state government and local administration have proactively addressed a substantial part of these challenges. NFR continues to coordinate with the state agencies concerned to resolve the remaining interfaces and facilitate progressive availability of work fronts.A major component of the project is the 1.3-km-long Double-Decker Rail-cum-Road Bridge over the Brahmaputra. The lower deck will carry two railway lines, while the upper deck will accommodate a three-lane road carriageway along with a footpath. The second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge is significant not only for the doubling of the Agthori-Kamakhya railway section but also as an integrated rail and road infrastructure project supporting the wider transportation network of Guwahati and the Northeast.The project is scheduled for completion within the next few years, and the project team is making every effort to finish the work on time while upholding high standards of quality, safety, engineering excellence, durability, and technological advancement.

Also Read: Assam Government Introduces Notifies 14-Day Paid Paternity Leave for Male Employees