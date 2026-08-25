Assam Secretariat Barak Valley in Silchar to Operate With 32 Departments

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has renamed the 'Mini Secretariat, Barak Valley' as the 'Assam Secretariat Barak Valley, Silchar', with immediate effect. This secretariat will function with 32 departments.

In its meeting held on August 18, 2026, the state cabinet decided to rename the secretariat and give 32 departments to it. The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the notification, superseding its earlier notification dated February 19, 2021.

According to the notification, 32 departments will function from the Assam Secretariat in Barak Valley, Silchar, marking a significant administrative expansion of the government's presence in the Barak Valley.

The departments include the Chief Minister's Secretariat, General Administration, Agriculture, Health & Family Welfare, Higher Education, School Education, Power, Public Works, Revenue & Disaster Management, Panchayat & Rural Development, Housing & Urban Affairs, Transport, Water Resources, Environment & Forest, Food & Civil Supplies, and several other key departments.

The list also includes the Barak Valley Development Department, Welfare of Minorities & Development Department, Border Protection and Development Department, and Women and Child Development Department.

The move is likely to strengthen decentralised governance and improve access to state-level administrative services for people throughout the Barak Valley.

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