Assam Seeds Corporation’s failure results in farmers’ woes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Seeds Corporation Ltd., under the Agriculture Department, has failed miserably in meeting its targets in producing paddy seeds and non-paddy seeds. As a result of this failure, the corporation has been reduced to an agency for the distribution of seeds sourced from private traders that are poor in quality and are compounding the farmers' woes.

Assam Seeds Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 1967, and its objective was the production and procurement of agriculture seeds and the marketing of such seeds in the state. For the production of seeds, 250 hectares of land were provided by the state government. However, there was an overall shortfall in the achievement of targeted production of paddy seeds during 2018 to 2024, ranging between 6.7% and 49.8%. Similarly, the production of non-paddy seeds during the same period was negligible, as compared to the target for production. The target for non-paddy seed production was 366 MT, but the corporation produced only 35 MT.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) criticized the corporation, saying that the company did not prepare any perspective or long-term plan during 2018 to 2024 for carrying out its production activities, duly linked with the Seed Rolling Plan prepared by the Director of Agriculture. The state government also did not insist on the company for implementation of the Seed Rolling Plan.

The CAG further said, "The company, however, could not expand its market potential by increasing its own production of seeds, as well as production through registered growers. Thus, the company's activity was predominantly dependent upon the procurement of seeds from private firms, suppliers, to meet the demand of the farmers."

The CAG also mentioned, "Regarding the question relating to the adequacy of the seed supply under the scheme, 214 out of 250 beneficiaries surveyed replied that the seed provided was not as per their requirement."

Sources said that as the corporation was not being able to meet the requirements of the farmers, they were forced to buy seeds from private firms, which were of inferior quality, and most often there were no paddy grains, resulting in huge losses. A section of traders are taking advantage of the situation and looting the farmers' hard-earned money, while the Agriculture Department turns a blind eye.

