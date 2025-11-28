40 Farmers Transform 100 Bighas into Assam’s Aromatic Rice Success Story

Nagaon: A sweeping expanse of golden Ahu paddy now paints the landscape of Habiborongabari, a village on the Morigaon-Nagaon border, where an ambitious collective farming initiative has become a symbol of renewed optimism for local cultivators.
In a remarkable display of collective effort and agricultural innovation, 40 progressive farmers have cultivated over 100 bighas of land with premium varieties of aromatic rice, ushering in a new era of self-reliance.
The project, spearheaded by Dipankar Hazarika, director of the “Ekhuj Krishak Utpadak Company”, has turned the Gayanbari fields into a flourishing hub of high-value rice varieties. Premium strains such as Keteki Joha, CR 909 Sugandhi Joha, and Cheni Joha now fill the air with their signature fragrance and hold strong potential in both local and wider markets.
As harvest activities reach their peak, the fields are alive with farmers and laborers engaged in threshing and collection. Early reports indicate promising yields, and several farmers have already expressed satisfaction with the market response and profit prospects.
The success of the initiative has attracted attention from surrounding villages, sparking discussions about replicating the model in other agricultural pockets of Assam. Many believe this could trigger a broader shift toward sustainable and economically viable farming practices.
“This is more than just a harvest, it’s a harvest of hope,” said one of the participating farmers. “We’re not just growing rice; we’re growing confidence in our future.”
With the encouraging outcome of this 100-bigha experiment, Habiborongabari has emerged as a testament to the power of community-driven innovation and the potential of Assam’s aromatic rice sector.
