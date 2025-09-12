Assam: Sensation over recovery of bodies of parents and son

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: A chilling triple murder has shocked the community near the historic Narikali Mandir under Sipajhar Police Station on NH 15 in the Darrang district. The bodies of a man, his wife and their only son were found on Thursday evening.

The victims have been identified as Lat Mandal Dipak Nath (55), his wife Pratima Nath, and their 13-year-old son Dhriti Raj Nath, a Class VII student at Sipajhar HS & MP School.

According to neighbours, Dipak Nath was found lifeless near the corner of the boundary wall with no visible injuries. When phone calls went unanswered, concerned relatives and neighbours entered the home and discovered Pratima Nath and Dhriti Raj Nath in a pool of blood. The mother's neck had been brutally severed, and the young boy's body was dismembered into several pieces.

A police team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rosy Talukdar, arrived at the scene immediately and launched an investigation into this horrific crime.

