Assam sets up 7 Panchayat Tribunals to fast-track poll disputes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major step aimed at strengthening the Panchayati Raj system and ensuring timely disposal of election-related disputes, 7 Panchayat Election Tribunals have been constituted across as many districts in the state. The decision for the formation of the new tribunals was taken under Section 127 of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994, following a recommendation by the Gauhati High Court.

According to an official notification issued by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the newly constituted tribunals will handle all direct election petitions challenging Panchayat elections under the Act. Each tribunal will be headed by the respective district judge and located at the headquarters of the district.

The Panchayat Election Tribunals have been set up in the following districts: Bajali, Biswanath, Charaideo, Hojai, Kamrup (Metro), Majuli and South Salmara Mankachar.

Each tribunal will function as a civil court for the purpose of election disputes and will have powers such as summoning witnesses, seeking document production, receiving evidence on affidavit, and issuing commissions for examination of witnesses or documents.

The notification further outlines the procedure to be followed by the tribunals in handling election petitions, including the filing of applications under Section 129 of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994; issuance of notices to opposing parties; and hearing the parties. The Tribunal shall hear the parties, examine such witnesses as may be adduced, examine such documents as may be produced by the parties or obtained by the Tribunal, and after hearing, the Tribunal shall pass such order as it may deem fit with reasons thereof.

The Tribunal, while deciding an application under the Act, shall follow the procedure of the Civil Court while trying a suit under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, in respect of the following matters, namely (a) Summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examining him on oath; (b) Requiring the discovery and production of documents; (c) Receiving evidence on affidavit; (d) Requisitioning any public record or copy thereof from any court or office; and (e) Issuing commissions for examination of witnesses or documents.

Any order passed by the Panchayat Election Tribunal on any election petition under the Act shall be final, the notification added.

