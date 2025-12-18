Assam: Sharp fall in tea production in October

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The month of October has turned out to be a bad one for the tea industry in Assam and other tea-producing states. There has been a drastic fall in tea production in the country as a whole in October 2025, as compared to that in October 2024.

Across the country, the tea production was 161.93 million (mn) kg in October 2025. With the country producing 205.77 mn kg in October 2024, this translates to a decline of 43.84 mn kg this year.

According to the Tea Board of India, of the 161.93 mn kg of tea produced in October 2025, 143.39 mn kg was CTC, 16.70 mn kg was Orthodox, and 1.84 was green tea.

In keeping with the trend across the country, Assam also witnessed a decline in tea production. In October 2025, Assam produced 90.98 mn kg as compared to 114.69 mn kg in October 2024, indicating a fall of 23.71 mn kg of tea.

Of the 90.98 mn kg produced in October 2025, 48.92 mn kg was produced by big growers, while the contribution of small growers was 42.06 mn kg.

It is the generally accepted view in various quarters that the decline in tea production in the country can be attributed to climate change. The weather, in terms of precipitation and sunshine, plays an important role in tea production.

This is also the case in Assam, where uncertain rainfall and sunshine hours have contributed to the reduction in tea production.

Also Read: Assam tea gardens explore alternative crops to tackle production woes