Assam: Sharp rise in footfall of foreign tourists in Kaziranga National Park

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the last five years, the highest number of foreign tourists made a beeline to Kaziranga National Park (KNP) this year. The number of domestic tourists this time also registered the highest turnout in the last four years.

The high number of tourists visiting the national park has also led to the collection of a large amount of revenue in 2023-24.

In 2018-19, the number of foreign tourists visiting KNP was 7,965. The number has shot up this year to 13,919. However, during the period of the COVID pandemic from 2020 to 2022, the number of foreign tourists visiting KNP dropped to around 1,000. The figure registered an upsurge in 2022-23, and a total of 9,183 tourists from abroad visited the Park.

In terms of domestic tourists, there was a footfall of Rs 2.02 lakh in 2021-22. The figure jumped to Rs 3.02 lakh in 2022-23. In this year, the number further registered an increase to Rs 3.13 lakh.

The total revenue earned by KNP this year was pegged at Rs 9 crore. Official sources credited the upsurge in numbers to the main attractions of 'jungle safari' and 'elephant safari' inside the park and the addition of a cycling trail inside Karbi Anglong. New routes under boat safari for dolphin watching and the Panpur and Burhachapori jeep and cycle safari circuits were also made operational this year.

Also Read: Assam: Kaziranga National Park Hits Record; Over 3 Lakh Tourists in 2023-24 (sentinelassam.com)