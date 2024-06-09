Assam shines with new identity of peace, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, with the support of the Centre in the last three years, Assam is now shining with a new identity of peace and stability.

He said that, in the last three years, all militant groups, including ULFA, have come into the mainstream of society. "In the last three years, due to sustained efforts of the state government and active support of the government of India, peace and stability have become a permanent feature in the state," the CM said.

In the last three years, along with the pro-talk faction of ULFA, Karbi militant groups-KLNLF, KPLT, PDCK, and UPLA; Adivasi militant groups-AANLA, BCF, STF, APA; and in Dima Hasao, the DNLA-have all come into the mainstream, and the Indian government has signed peace agreements with them. Similarly, in 2020, the government of India signed a peace agreement with the NDFB.

"Moreover, areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) were reduced in the state, and only four districts are presently under the AFSPA," the CM further said.

Sources said that, according to the tripartite peace accord signed by the ULFA with the state government and the Centre on December 29, 2023, a rehabilitation package was announced, as part of which 852 former cadres were provided a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakh each and Rs 10 lakh each to 31 missing ULFA cadres.

Official sources said that the return of peace and stability to the state has resulted in increased investment from outside the state. Investors from outside are now showing interest in investing in the state, as the atmosphere is now conducive to setting up industries. This will propel the state towards economic prosperity and provide more employment opportunities to the scores of unemployed youth in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Will shuffle cabinet soon, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (sentinelassam.com)