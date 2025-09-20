Assam: Shyamkanu Mahanta Breaks Silence on Zubeen’s Death

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The organizers of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, Shyamkanu Mahanta and his team, issued a statement on the passing away of Zubeen Garg at Singapore General Hospital at around 2:30 PM today.

The statement said, “Zubeen had arrived in Singapore just the day before yesterday. He was scheduled to be with us at the festival tomorrow, meeting and interacting with people. Earlier today, our entire team was engaged in a business meeting with senior Singaporean industrialists and policymakers at the Shangri-La Hotel to facilitate investments in Northeast India. During the meeting, we received a call from Zubeen’s manager informing us that he had met with an accident and had been rushed to Singapore General Hospital. We later learned that a few members of the local Assamese community had taken him on a yacht visit, of which we had no prior knowledge. On receiving the news, our team rushed immediately to the hospital and has since been working closely with the High Commission to complete the necessary procedures. This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief.”

It was further stated that, in light of this tragedy, Mahanta & Co are cancelling the event.

