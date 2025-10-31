Assam: Siddharth and Shekhar took back tips Zubeen paid to vendors

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Shocking details regarding Siddharth and Shekhar continue to emerge. It came to light today that the duo even took back the extra money Zubeen gave to a roadside vendor, out of his generosity and affection for people from all walks of life. The state's beloved singer and cultural icon habitually visited a vendor named Tultul Kachari to partake of the 'puri and sabjee' he prepared in his roadside stall.

Tultul Kachari was summoned for questioning by the SIT after his account of the duo taking back the 'tips' offered to him by Zubeen had appeared earlier on electronic media.

After emerging from the CID office, where he was quizzed by the SIT on his statement about the duo, Kachari alleged that the two, now lodged behind bars, used to ask him about the bill and extra money paid by Zubeen out of affection. After Kachari told them about the bill and the tip amount offered by the late singer, the duo would ask him to return the extra amount and only gave him part of it, while pocketing the rest.

This is just one of the examples of their deceit and cold-blooded activities, of the extent to which the two would go to siphon money from Zubeen.

The SIT today also took the statements of Diganta Gogoi, Hemen Talukdar and the president of Paschim Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan, Korendra Kalita, about transactions the tainted duo carried out on behalf of Zubeen.

