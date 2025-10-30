Bikash Axom Vows to Surrender, Claims Political Harassment in Zubeen Garg Justice Fight

Guwahati: In a recent development, Bikash Axom, member of the Veer Lachit Sena, has posted a seven-page letter on his social media handle. He is presently dwelling in an unidentified place, after going missing a few days back.
In the explosive letter, Bikash promised to surrender when the time is right. He urges the Home Department, Assam Police, and the Assam Government to prevent him from any unnecessary harassment. Bikash claimed that he has become a victim of political animosity and is being singled out, despite being innocent.
Furthermore, Bikash has said that he has experienced political harassment as a result of his involvement in the “Justice for Zubeen Garg” movement. He claimed that he had been targeted on purpose for calling for justice and seeking answers into the probe of the artist’s death. He further stated that “In the past 30-40 days, I have clashed with the state government three times for demanding justice.”
As an extension to the matter, Bikash took offence at the remarks made about him by Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister. He writes, “Am I not entitled to demand justice? When did it become illegal to ask questions?” He adds that he has been targeted by different BJP supporters after the CM’s remark about him. He claimed that he is under the watchful eyes of the government agencies. He believes that the government indeed wants to put him behind bars until the elections.
Adding another layer to the issue, he alleges suspicions over certain forces attempting to distract the Zubeen Justice Movement. He remarked, “We are neither criminals nor radicals. All we want is justice for Zubeen Daa.” He also questions the recent arrest of Rantu Paniphukan, another significant member of the organisation. He enquired about the valid reasoning behind the detention.
He concluded by saying the reality is half-known to the public. He believes that everything will eventually come out one day. He demanded to be punished if he is found guilty, but raises questions about being targeted politically, in spite of being innocent.