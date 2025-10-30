Bikash Axom Vows to Surrender, Claims Political Harassment in Zubeen Garg Justice Fight

Guwahati: In a recent development, Bikash Axom, member of the Veer Lachit Sena, has posted a seven-page letter on his social media handle. He is presently dwelling in an unidentified place, after going missing a few days back.

In the explosive letter, Bikash promised to surrender when the time is right. He urges the Home Department, Assam Police, and the Assam Government to prevent him from any unnecessary harassment. Bikash claimed that he has become a victim of political animosity and is being singled out, despite being innocent.

Furthermore, Bikash has said that he has experienced political harassment as a result of his involvement in the “Justice for Zubeen Garg” movement. He claimed that he had been targeted on purpose for calling for justice and seeking answers into the probe of the artist’s death. He further stated that “In the past 30-40 days, I have clashed with the state government three times for demanding justice.”