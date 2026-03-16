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Assam Signs Peace Settlement With Three Kuki Groups and HPC-D, Kuki and Hmar Welfare Councils to Be Formed

The Memorandum of Settlement, signed in the presence of Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, provides for the formation of a Kuki Welfare and Development Council and a Hmar Welfare Development Council, headquartered in Guwahati, to address the political, economic, educational and cultural aspirations of both communities.