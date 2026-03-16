Assam Signs Peace Settlement With Three Kuki Groups and HPC-D, Kuki and Hmar Welfare Councils to Be Formed

The Assam Government on Saturday signed Memorandums of Settlement (MoS) with three Kuki armed groups and the Hmar Peoples' Convention – Democratic (HPC-D), marking a significant milestone in the state's peace process with communities in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.
The signing took place in the presence of Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu. The three Kuki groups that signed the MoS are the United Kukigam Defence Army (UKDA), the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), and the Kuki Liberation Organization/Kuki Liberation Army (KLO/KLA).
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The UKDA was formed in 2010 and the KRA in 2000, both in Karbi Anglong district. The KLO/KLA was formed in 1992 and 1993 in Dima Hasao district. HPC-D was formed by Hmar youth in 2003-2004.
All four groups laid down their arms in 2012 in the presence of the then Union Home Minister and then Chief Minister of Assam, following which a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement was signed with the state government. Several rounds of tripartite talks followed over the years, with the present government accelerating the MoS process as part of its peace and reconciliation initiative.
Both MoS documents envisage the formation of a Kuki Welfare and Development Council (KWDC) and a Hmar Welfare Development Council (HWDC) in areas dominated by the respective communities in Assam.
Each council will be composed of a Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Chief Executive Member, Executive Members, General Members, and members nominated by the state government. Guwahati will serve as the headquarters for both councils.
Budget provisions for both councils will be prepared by the councils based on their requirements and submitted to the Transformation and Development Department for state government approval.
The MoS documents include an illustrative list of schemes aimed at accelerated and focused development in Kuki and Hmar inhabited areas, while fulfilling their political, economic, and educational aspirations, and protecting, preserving, and promoting their social, cultural, linguistic, and ethnic identities.