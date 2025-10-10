Assam Simplifies MBBS/BDS Admissions for All Students

Guwahati: In a landmark move to make medical education more inclusive and accessible, the Government of Assam has announced major reforms to simplify the MBBS and BDS admission process for students across the state.

Under the new policy, Moran students from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be treated at par, ensuring they enjoy equal rights in medical admissions. In another student-friendly decision, Assamese students studying outside the state will still be eligible for State quota seats, reaffirming that the children of Assam will never lose their connection to their homeland.