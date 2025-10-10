Image of the Medical College Admissions poster
Image of the Medical College Admissions poster
Assam Simplifies MBBS/BDS Admissions for All Students

New rules ensure equal opportunities for Moran and OBC/MOBC students, while Assamese students studying outside the state can now claim State quota seats.
Guwahati: In a landmark move to make medical education more inclusive and accessible, the Government of Assam has announced major reforms to simplify the MBBS and BDS admission process for students across the state.

Under the new policy, Moran students from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be treated at par, ensuring they enjoy equal rights in medical admissions. In another student-friendly decision, Assamese students studying outside the state will still be eligible for State quota seats, reaffirming that the children of Assam will never lose their connection to their homeland.

The government has also introduced flexibility for OBC and MOBC students, providing them with greater opportunities to pursue their dreams in medicine.

These measures mark a significant step toward fairness and empowerment, reflecting the state’s commitment to nurturing its young talents. By making the admission process seamless and student-centric, Assam is paving the way for a new generation of compassionate, skilled doctors dedicated to serving society and strengthening the state’s healthcare future.

