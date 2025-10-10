Assam: SIT gathers bank details of Zubeen’s associates

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The SIT is now concentrating on the financial dealings of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma. Today, officials from HDFC Bank and SBI delivered to the SIT the bank statements and other documents related to their bank accounts, although their bank accounts are still freezed up.

After Rupkamal Kalita, the only person from Singapore to appear before the SIT and answer their questions on Tuesday and Wednesday, the name of a girl, Sushmita Goswami, who was on the yacht trip during which Zubeen died, has now emerged.

According to sources, the arrested Amritprabha and the now-revealed Sushmita, had taken videos of the yacht trip.

Now, the SIT has again summoned the remaining nine Singapore-based persons, barring Rupkamal, who has responded to the summons. After completion of his questioning, the police took Rupakamal to LGBI airport on Wednesday night, where he boarded a flight out of Guwahati.

Today, the SIT again conducted questioning of the PSOs, Nandeswar Borah and Prabin Baishya, in whose accounts transactions of more than Rs one crore was discovered. This is the third day that the PSOs were subjected to grilling by the SIT. The duo has been placed under suspension following large transactions found in their bank accounts.

On the other hand, PRO of Northeast Festival, Anuj Kumar Baruah, was questioned by the SIT for the second day today.

Meanwhile, the statements of Zubeen's business associate, Bankim Rai Medhi, sound designer Diganta Sharma and Zubeen's drummer Partha Pratim Goswami were also taken by SIT.

