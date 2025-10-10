We’ve acted swiftly and arrested everyone; delivering justice: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the BJP government is acting swiftly in the Zubeen Garg case, and already everyone has been arrested. He opined that the people should thank the BJP government for doing so much and promised early delivery of justice.

The CM told the media, "People are seeking justice for Zubeen. We're the only ones delivering justice. Shyamkanu Mahanta has been arrested, Siddharth Sharma was arrested, and yesterday Sandipan Garg was arrested. Already Shekhar has been arrested, and Amritprabha also. We've arrested all those suspected by the people. If thanks are to be given, the BJP government should get due thanks. Until now, the Congress had not delivered justice to anyone, but we have given swift justice, and the process is still going on. So, we should get credit. People should show us gratitude and bless our government to move ahead. Who thought we could arrest everyone so quickly? At first people were skeptical, saying they will not appear; that they will secure bail. They said Himanta Biswa Sarma is doing drama. We've clearly arrested everyone."

Taking a potshot at the earlier Congress government, the CM said, "Who is delivering justice? It's the BJP government that is doing so. If Congress were in power, not even 10% would have been achieved. For Bhupen Hazarika's last rites, the Congress government took three days just to identify the place for the rituals. We've done everything. No Union Minister came for Bhupen Hazarika's funeral. In Zubeen Garg's case, we have done so much; there is no similar example anywhere in the country.

On delivering justice for Zubeen, he stated, "So, I think the people will thank us, and we will also do everything to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg."

