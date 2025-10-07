Assam: SIT takes statements of Zubeen Garg's staff, others

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After obtaining the statements of more than 20 persons in the Zubeen's death case, the SIT today also took the statements of several more, including the caretaker of Zubeen Garg's Kharguli house, Sadhan Nath, and the caretaker of his studio at Jonali, Abhimanyu Tanti. The SIT also took the statement of Rituprayag Garg, one of those that lit Zubeen's pyre. The others who gave their statements to the SIT include Prarthana Bora and Parishmita Dutta.

On the other hand, the CID quizzed Anita Deka Mahanta, Shyamkanu's wife. Incidentally, Anita had accompanied Shyamkanu to Singapore for the Northeast Festival.

Meanwhile, the SIT has uncovered substantial financial transactions linked to the bank accounts of Zubeen's PSO, Nandeshwar Borah, and an associate, identified as Prabin Baishya.

According to sources, over the past four to five years, a total of over Rs 1 crore was transferred through accounts held by the two individuals. The SIT has also recovered sensitive information from Zubeen Garg's mobile phone, which is being analysed to trace the flow of money and other critical details surrounding the case.

It was also revealed that a team from the ED came to the CID office here today. They are believed to have obtained certain information related to five companies owned by Shyamkanu Mahanta.

