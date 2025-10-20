Assam: SIT team heading to Singapore on Monday; CM talks about 10-point tribute

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A two-member SIT team will leave for Singapore on Monday, October 20, to meet with Singapore authorities on the investigation into the death of the state’s beloved singing sensation and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, which is scheduled for October 21. Head of the SIT, SDGP (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta will lead the team on a mission to collect evidence.

Earlier, the SIT chief had remarked that the team’s visit will expedite the investigation. He had also said that they are ready to go to Singapore and will be present at the time specified by the authorities there and do their job.

According to sources, during their visit, the SIT team will collect evidence linked with the incident during which Zubeen met his untimely and mysterious death. They are also supposed to visit the place of occurrence near an island in Singapore where Zubeen, his companions, members of the Assam Association of Singapore, and others went on a private yacht trip. Unfortunately, Zubeen perished while swimming in the waters near the island.

Investigations into his unusual death are being carried out both by the Assam Police’s SIT and the Singapore Police Force.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media, “We will submit the charge sheet and ensure that justice is delivered speedily for Zubeen in a fast-track court. We have a ten-point agenda which includes installation of his statue and opening a music college in tribute to him.”

