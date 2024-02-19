Assam: Six departments expected to earn revenue of Rs 41,316 crore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has identified six departments as major revenue-earning departments for the financial year 2024–25, which will start on April 1, 2024.

The government expects to earn revenue of Rs 41,316 crore from these six departments. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog has already tabled the state’s annual financial budget for FY 2024–25 on February 12, and the state budget is estimated at Rs 1,43,890.62 crore.

According to the finance department, the six major revenue earning departments are—Commissionerate of Taxes, Geology and Mining, Excise, Transport, Land Revenue and Registration, and Forests. Among these six departments, the Commissionerate of Taxes has been placed in the top spot, with an expected revenue of Rs 26,416 crore to be deposited with the state exchequer. The expected earnings from the remaining five departments is estimated as follows: Rs 5,907 crore from the Geology and Mining Department; an amount of Rs 4,101 crore from the Excise Department; Rs 2,210 crore from the Transport Department; Rs 1,434 crore from Land Revenue and Registration; and Rs 1,250 crore from the Forest Department.

Meanwhile, the Finance Department expects the expenditures of 15 departments to be higher than others for the next FY. These 15 departments are: Finance, School Education, Administrative Reforms & Training, Pension & Public Grievances (PPG), PWD (Roads), Panchayat & Rural Development, Home, Health & Family Welfare, PWD (Buildings & National Highways), Women & Child Development, Welfare of Bodoland, Hills Areas, Education (Higher), Revenue & Disaster Management, Medical Education & Research, and Power Departments. The Finance Department’s expenditure is projected at Rs 31,273 crore for the next fiscal.

