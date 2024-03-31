Assam: Six tribal languages notified as mediums of instruction

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Department of School Education issued a notification to introduce Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Deori, and Dimasa languages as the mediums of instruction (MoI) in the foundational stage of school education.

The notification says, "To facilitate better learning by the students of the Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, and Deuri speaking communities, the government of Assam in the Department of School Education hereby notify Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa and Deuri as mediums of instruction (MoI) in the foundation stage. After the foundation stage, these languages, introduced as mediums of instruction, shall be shifted to a regional language as a medium of instruction."

Earlier, the state cabinet, in its meeting on February 23, approved key decisions pertaining to the introduction of tribal languages as a mediums of instruction. This was done in a bid to safeguard the interests of tribal communities and align with the National Education Policy 2020. The Assam cabinet gave the green light to introduce Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Deuri, and Dimasa languages as the mediums of instruction (MoI) in the foundational stage of school education.

After the cabinet decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the six tribal languages-Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Deuri, and Dimasa-would be introduced as mediums of instruction (MoI) in the foundational stage of school education and subsequently shift to a regional language as MoI.

Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA), an umbrella body of tribal sahitya sabhas, has been demanding since inception that every indigenous tribal languages of the state should be recognized as a medium of instruction. Regarding this demand, ITSSA had held several meetings with the central and state governments and also submitted memoranda to that effect. The tribal literary body had met with the Chief Minister on February 13, 2024, to reiterate this demand, and the subsequent decision of the state government seems to have been partially influenced by that, as the CM has assured the organisation that the issue will feature in the next cabinet decision.

ITSSA has welcomed the decision of the state government to notify Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, and Deuri as mediums of instruction (MoI) in the foundation stage.

Also Read: Indigenous tribal languages as mediums of instruction: ITSSA thanks Dispur (sentinelassam.com)