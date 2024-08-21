Assam: Software to rationalize teachers in government and provincialised schools

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Education Department of Assam has decided to conduct the rationalisation of teachers in government and provincialised schools through software instead of doing the job manually.

The SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) wrote a letter to all district commissioners and the principal secretary of the autonomous councils stating that the Shiksha Setu software will suggest the intra-district rationalisation of teachers from low PTR (pupil-teacher ratio) to high PTR schools. The letter further said that since a software-generated rationalisation process is under way and manual intra-district rationalisation is under progress at district-levels, the SSA directed the districts not to process any rationalisation of teachers manually.

However, the software-generated rationalisation proposals are subjected to approval by the state-level committee.

